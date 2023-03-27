“I is a rasta man and does smoke it” – Labourer busted with ganja on Essequibo Coast

Anthony Christan, a 41-year-old labourer, was arrested by Police on Saturday at Henrietta Back Street, Essequibo Coast, with 8.1 grams of marijuana.

Reports are that at about 23:45 h, Police ranks were on patrol when they observed Christan.

Upon seeing the law enforcement officials, the labourer attempted to escape but was intercepted, and a search was conducted on his person.

During the search, a transparent plastic bag was found in his right hand containing a quantity of cannabis.

He was told of the offence committed and cautioned and reportedly replied, “I is a rasta man and does smoke it.”

Christan was arrested and escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station, along with the narcotic. He is in custody and is expected to be charged soon.

Like this: Like Loading...