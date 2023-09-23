“I just get it deh fuh if any bandit come in me house” – Taxi driver arrested with illegal gun, ammo

A 27-year-old taxi driver from Barnwell, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was busted with an unlicensed 9mm firearm with two matching rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

Police said that at about 14:00h, ranks acting on information received swooped down on the taxi driver’s house and conducted a search.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition were discovered in a wardrobe in the taxi driver’s bedroom.

According to the Police, the taxi driver was cautioned and said, “I just get it deh fuh if any bandit come in me house.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station with the firearm and ammunition.

On arrival at the station, the firearm was further examined and found to be a 9mm Luger pistol. The taxi driver was later placed into custody, pending further investigations and charges.

