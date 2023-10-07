A security guard from Roshan Khan Security stationed at the Mahdia Secondary School Dorms testified that she had never received any basic or fire prevention training for her position. She recounted her role on the night of the deadly fire in Renata Burnette’s report.
‘I WAS NEVER TRAINED’ SECURITY GUARD TESTIFIES AT MAHDIA COI
