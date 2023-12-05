I WILL BE AT THE FRONT OF ANY CIRCUMSTANCE THAT REQUIRES MY LEADERSHIP – PRESIDENT ALI.

In response to Venezuela’s rejection of the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice and its decision to proceed with a consultative referendum, President Irfaan Ali has reiterated Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. Despite Venezuela’s stance, Guyana marked the December 3 occasion with nationwide awareness activities. These events served as a reminder to Venezuela, emphasizing that the Essequibo region is an integral part of Guyana. Kerese Gonsalves’ report provides more insights into President Ali’s reaffirmation.

Like this: Like Loading...