I WILL BE AT THE FRONT OF ANY CIRCUMSTANCE THAT REQUIRES MY LEADERSHIP – PRESIDENT ALI.

In response to Venezuela’s rejection of the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice and its decision to proceed with a consultative referendum, President Irfaan Ali has reiterated Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. Despite Venezuela’s stance, Guyana marked the December 3 occasion with nationwide awareness activities. These events served as a reminder to Venezuela, emphasizing that the Essequibo region is an integral part of Guyana. Kerese Gonsalves’ report provides more insights into President Ali’s reaffirmation.
