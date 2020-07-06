Identity of pedal cyclist who died in accident with minibus confirmed by cousin

The identity of the male pedal cyclist who died on Thursday has been confirmed as 24-year-old David Shepherd of lot 260 Section “C” Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

His 24y-year-old male cousin who resides at the same address as Shepherd visted the Vigilance Police Station after the now dead man failed to return to their home.

He identified the body to be that of his cousin.

Shepherd allegedly lost his life after he allegedly collided with a minibus along the Non Pareil Public Road, ECD.

The fatal accident is said to have taken place on Thursday around 14:00h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the minibus (BXX 4563) was being driven by a 28-year-old resident of Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) when tragedy struck.

According to the driver of the minibus (BXX 4563, he was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Non Pareil Public Road, ECD, when he observed the pedal cyclist proceeding West on the said side.

He told the cops that at that time Shepherd was some 25 meters away from his vehicle and he “sounded” the horn of his minibus.

However, the driver stated that as he was about to pass the now dead man, he (pedal cyclist) “suddenly swerved South across the road” and the collision took place.

Shepherd, whose identity was unknown at the time of the accident, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, the minibus driver who passed a breathalyzer test, was taken in custody as the investigation continues.