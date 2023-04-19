IDPADA-G ASSOCIATES HAVE OPTIONS TO TAKE THE GOVERNMENT’S $100M SUBVENTION – ALEXANDER SAYS HE WILL NOT DICTATE

The government has offered IDPADA affiliates in Guyana a $100 million subvention, and the decision to accept the funds is up to each affiliate. The organization has clarified that it will not interfere in the decision-making process of its affiliates. The subvention is intended to support IDPADA’s efforts to promote and protect the rights of people of African descent in Guyana. The decision of each affiliate will be closely watched as it will reflect their level of autonomy and priorities. Anthonio Dey has the details.

