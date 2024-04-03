Wednesday, April 3, 2024
IFAAD SAYS GPF WILL BE TESTED, IFAAD CALLS FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO VP BHARRAT JAGDEO

Speculation about whether the Guyana Police Force is intentionally overlooking requests for a criminal investigation into allegations involving Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to be clarified shortly. This situation has garnered significant public interest and debate regarding the accountability of high-ranking officials and the integrity of law enforcement processes. The outcome of this impending clarification could have profound implications for political and legal frameworks in Guyana, underscoring the importance of transparency and due process in addressing such allegations. Travis Chase provides further updates on this developing story in his report.

