Illegal electricity connection caused Norton Street fire – Fire Service

A house at Lot 24 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, which was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, is a result of illegal wiring, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has found.

“Investigations revealed that the fire was the result of illegal electrical wires and wiring, which caused arcing and sparking, resulting in the fire, which spread to nearby combustibles and the entire building.”

At about 15:32h, the GFS was alerted of a fire at the location and dispatched water tenders from the Central and West Ruimveldt fire stations, supported by the Prison Bowser.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and the owner is unknown.

Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the building and its contents were destroyed. Also affected by the fire was another two-storey building located at Lot 25 Norton Street, owned by Carl Gill.

The Fire Service is warning citizens to desist from using illegal connections for electricity.

“These connections present a serious risk to both life and property since they could cause fires or electrocutions.”

