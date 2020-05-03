Illegal gun, ammo and ganja found by cops at unfinished building

–25,000 ganja plants, makeshift camp burnt by ranks during police operation
An unlicensed shotgun with 20 live cartridges and a quantity of marijuana were discovered by the cops at an unfinished building located at Maria Henrietta, in the Upper Berbice River, earlier today.
The discovery was made while police ranks were conducting several cordon & search and narcotics eradication operations that lasted some seven hours.
When the police arrived at the incomplete structure, a male was seen fleeing the building, and although ranks gave chase behind the suspect he managed to escape.
Despite combing the area, with hopes of locating the male, searches proved futile.
Upon entering the unfinished building, the cops discovered the illegal gun, ammunition and ganja.
Meanwhile, at the Ebini village, also located in the Upper Berbice River, over 25,000 cannabis plants ranging from two (2) to six (6) feet in height were found on four (4) acres of land.
The cops also discovered a makeshift camp with 5,000 dried ganja plants.
According to the police, the plants and camp were destroyed by fire.
Up to press time, no arrest has been made.