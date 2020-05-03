Illegal gun, ammo and ganja found by cops at unfinished building

–25,000 ganja plants, makeshift camp burnt by ranks during police operation

An unlicensed shotgun with 20 live cartridges and a quantity of marijuana were discovered by the cops at an unfinished building located at Maria Henrietta, in the Upper Berbice River, earlier today.

The discovery was made while police ranks were conducting several cordon & search and narcotics eradication operations that lasted some seven hours.

When the police arrived at the incomplete structure, a male was seen fleeing the building, and although ranks gave chase behind the suspect he managed to escape.

The unfinished house located at the Maria Henrietta village, Upper Berbice River, where the male suspect fled from upon noticing the police.

Despite combing the area, with hopes of locating the male, searches proved futile.

Upon entering the unfinished building, the cops discovered the illegal gun, ammunition and ganja.

Meanwhile, at the Ebini village, also located in the Upper Berbice River, over 25,000 cannabis plants ranging from two (2) to six (6) feet in height were found on four (4) acres of land.

A section of the 25,000 ganja plants that were discovered during the narcotics eradication exercise by the police.

The cops also discovered a makeshift camp with 5,000 dried ganja plants.

Some of the cannabis plants being destroyed by fire in the Upper Berbice River today.

According to the police, the plants and camp were destroyed by fire.

The makeshift camp at the Ebini village, Upper Berbice River, being destroyed by fire.



Up to press time, no arrest has been made.