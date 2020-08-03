Illegal gun, “ganja” found by cops

Two men are being grilled by the police about an unlicensed shotgun and a quantity of cannabis that was found during an operation in Region Nine ( Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Friday

Reports are that around 05:45h, the cops were acting on information when they swooped down at a location in the Moco Moco Settlement, Central Rupununi and conducted a search.

They susbequently unearthed 235 grams of cannabis and the unlicensed shotgun.

Two males are presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.