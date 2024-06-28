Friday, June 28, 2024
IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION NEEDED IN LINDEN FOR CLEAN-UP EXERCISE ALONG REPUBLIC AVENUE – MAYOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Once again, inadequate drainage system maintenance has led to flooding in the mining town, prompting the Mayor to request emergency funding to address areas severely affected by the flood. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the situation, including the impact on the community and the response efforts underway.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
