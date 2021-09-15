With the aim of protecting the people of Guyana from unsafe imported foods, drugs and cosmetic products, The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Government Analyst Food & Drug
Department (GA-FDD) on Tuesday launched a sensitization activity at the Arthur Chung Conference Center. Alana Nadir has the details
Importers urged to secure requisite documents to conduct smooth transaction the wharf
