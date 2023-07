A Joint Services operation was conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison on Saturday, uncovering improvised weapons and marijuana.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the operation was conducted between 5:40h and 08:00h, and nine phones with one GTT sim card were unearthed.

Furthermore, joint services found a quantity of cigarettes, 11 lighters, one smoking utensil, nine improvised weapons, a scissor, four metal spoons, a bucket of fermented wine, four bottles of wine and 282 grams of narcotics.

