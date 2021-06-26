In Nigeria: 21-year-old UNILAG student arrested over TV station’s CEO and Millionaire, Usifo Ataga’s murder. Claims He Forcefully Had Sex With Her

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old lady simply identified as Chidinma for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer, of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that Chidinma has confessed to the murder and was paraded at the Police command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday.

The owner of the Airbnb rented apartment, where the murder took place, was also arrested.

Chidinma was arrested at her parents’ home in Yaba on Wednesday night. A 300-level student of Mass Communication, she revealed that she was in a romantic relationship with Ataga for about 4 months before the ugly incident.

During the session with reporters, 21-year-old Chidinma explained what transpired between her and the late businessman she accused of raping her.

She claimed that Ataga made a first attempt which was successful, noting that the unfortunate incident took place after she resisted a second attempt.

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way.

“Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own. He came to me, and I told him I wasn’t happy with what he did,” the suspect recounted.

She added, “He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’. He later became violent trying to get to me and I was resisting and defending myself. At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated.”

According to Chidinma, Ataga began to chase her at some point in the kitchen where she took a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

She explained that the media mogul followed her as she approached the door before she stabbed him twice on the neck side again before proceeding to withdraw N380,000 from his account.