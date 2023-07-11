“Incalculable loss to our nation”  – Ashton Chase passes away

Attorney-at-Law and the last founding member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the precursor organisation of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Ashton Chase, SC, has passed away.

In a statement, President Irfaan Ali said that his death represents an “incalculable loss to our nation.”

“His name and contributions will forever be etched in our country’s political, labour and legal history,” the Head of State said.

The Guyanese Leader noted that Chase made an exceptional contribution to Guyana’s nationalist struggle and political history and was the last surviving member of the Political Affairs Committee established in 1946.

“He was among our finest legal minds and was a pillar of our country’s early trade union activism, authoring the most authoritative work on our trade union history. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family,” President Ali concluded.

