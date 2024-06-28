Friday, June 28, 2024
INCLEMENT WEATHER AFFECTING COMPLETION OF $54M PLAISANCE TARMAC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced that the tarmac currently under construction along the Plaisance Railway Embankment is nearing completion. Antonio Dey will provide more details on the project’s progress and expected impact on the area.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
