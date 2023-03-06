Incoming passenger busted at CJIA with ganja in luggage

An incoming passenger on a Caribbean flight was on Friday last found with a quantity of suspected cannabis and refined marijuana in his luggage at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Guyana Revenue Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division made the bust and handed over the passenger to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for further investigations and possible prosecution.

In fact, the Authority said that it continues to record alarming cases of increased efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments at Guyana’s ports of entry.

“The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom.”

To this end, the Revenue Authority asked that the public report any illicit, unlawful, or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

“All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01,” the Agency concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...