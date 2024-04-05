INCOMPETENCE AND UNWILLINGNESS TO TAKE ADVICE AMONG REASONS THERE IS A CRISIS AT GPL- OPPOSITION



An economist associated with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has identified corruption, incompetence, and a refusal to heed advice as critical factors contributing to the persistent crisis at Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL). These criticisms highlight deep-seated issues within the utility company that are believed to hinder its efficiency and reliability in providing electricity. The ongoing challenges at GPL have sparked concern over the impact on citizens and the economy, prompting calls for significant reforms and improved management practices. Dacia Richards provides a detailed analysis of the situation, including the perspectives of stakeholders and the implications of these alleged problems for GPL and its consumers.

