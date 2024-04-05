Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeNewsINCOMPETENCE AND UNWILLINGNESS TO TAKE ADVICE AMONG REASONS THERE IS A CRISIS...
NewsPolitics

INCOMPETENCE AND UNWILLINGNESS TO TAKE ADVICE AMONG REASONS THERE IS A CRISIS AT GPL- OPPOSITION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
103


An economist associated with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has identified corruption, incompetence, and a refusal to heed advice as critical factors contributing to the persistent crisis at Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL). These criticisms highlight deep-seated issues within the utility company that are believed to hinder its efficiency and reliability in providing electricity. The ongoing challenges at GPL have sparked concern over the impact on citizens and the economy, prompting calls for significant reforms and improved management practices. Dacia Richards provides a detailed analysis of the situation, including the perspectives of stakeholders and the implications of these alleged problems for GPL and its consumers.

Previous article
UG CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES OF STUDENTS AND STAFF
Next article
SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE VESSEL WITH OVER 5000 LBS OF COCAINE SEIZED DURING JOINT OPERATION OFFSHORE GUYANA
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANESE ARE BEING ASKED NOT TO TARGET ENUMERATORS

WEDDING CONFERENCE LAUNCHED