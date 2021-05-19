Increase in hire car fares in Berbice not endorsed- Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce

The increase in fares for hire cars plying the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall route has not been endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and in a press statement on Wednesday (today) the Ministry noted that it was never consulted by the Berbice/Region 6 hire car drivers or any association, on the matter of an increase in fares.

“The Ministry has noted the concerns expressed by drivers justifying the increase in fares. However, the Ministry is of the view that any change in the fare structure must be done after consultation with taxi drivers and commuters. Those discussions must take into consideration, the economic realities of all stakeholders. As such, the Ministry has committed to engaging residents of the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall area and taxi drivers who ply that route to determine an amicable solution to the proposed fare increase and to determine a way forward.”

A team from the Department of Consumer Affairs has already commenced interactions with residents and will be meeting with taxi drivers and the taxi association to develop a plan of action based on consensus.

In the interim, the Ministry reiterates that no endorsement has been given for an increase in fares, and commuters are therefore advised to continue paying the original fare.