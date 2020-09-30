INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTO CSEC GRADES TO BEGIN SHORTLY

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has given in to the intense pressure from thousands of students, parents and subject ministers regarding the region-wide controversy over grades for the July 2020 examinations, and have committed to facilitating a thorough
an investigation into the alleged discrepancies. The details in this report from Amel Griffith

