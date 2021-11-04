Indian Action Committe shares Diwali greetings

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) has extended Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, especially persons who are adherents of Sanatan Dharma on the occasion of the now globally-recognized festival of Deepavali or Diwali, which is derived from the Sanskrit language and means “a row of lights.’’ Diwali falls on the new moon night of the month of Kartika and is celebrated over a period of five days in India. Diwali is associated with several mythological stories, one of them dealing with the belief of Hindus that, on the day of Diwali, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, King of Lanka, and that the people of Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting thousands of diyas. The IAC recognizes that in Guyana the Goddess Lakshmi Maataa or Maha Lakshmi is venerated on the day of Diwali, her devotees ardently believing that their veneration of her will result in wealth and prosperity being bestowed upon them in the future. The bright lights of Diwali are believed, by adherence of Sanatan Dharma, to guide and welcome Lakshmi Maataa into their homes where she can bestow her blessings on them and their families, and also to guide and welcome Lord Rama back to Ayodhya. The bright lights of Diwali are also considered to signify the illuminatory power of knowledge which destroys the darkness of ignorance and also to represent the triumph of good over evil. The IAC also recognizes the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 35,000 citizens, killing over 900 persons, and calls upon all Guyanese to maintain safety protocols during the Festival of Diwali. The IAC has observed that, over the years, lack of care in the lighting and handling of diyas has led to the destruction of homes by fire and the organization urges all persons involved in this activity to be extremely careful in order to prevent such tragedies that mar the enjoyment of the Festival of Diwali. The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to respect the sanctity of Diwali and engage in appropriate and fitting observances and activities.

