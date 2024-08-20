Wednesday, August 21, 2024
INDIGENOUS LEADERS MEET TO DELIBERATE ON ISSUES AFFECTING VILLAGES AND COMMUNITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The annual five-day National Toshaos Council Conference began on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Center. Over two hundred leaders have gathered to discuss and address critical issues affecting indigenous villages and communities. Dacia Richards reports.

