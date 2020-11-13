INDUSTRY ECD LAND CONTROVERSY …

0
187

As residents of Area ‘J’ Industry continue to protest the ownership of a plot of land by a businessman in the area, his attorney has served the NDC with a letter instructing that permission for work to continue on the land, be granted expeditiously. The NDC chair says he is
investigating the legitimacy of the transport. The details in this report from Wendell Badrie

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.