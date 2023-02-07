Industry man found dead in trench at Ogle 

Kevin Singh, 45, of Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday morning found dead in a trench at Ogle Embankment.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that at about 06:30h, a call was made informing them of a man being motionless in the trench.

As a result, ranks were dispatched to the location, and Singh’s motionless body was fished out of the trench. No marks of violence were seen on his body.

According to the Police Force, the 45-year-old man is a known alcoholic and was last seen imbibing on Sunday.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) as the investigation continues.

