Infant dead after collapsing in yard while playing with cousin

A two (2)-year-old boy is dead after he “suddenly collapsed” while playing with his six (6)-year-old cousin in their grandparents’ yard.

HGP Nightly News understands that the now deceased infant resided in Lower Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) with his 65-year-old grandfather (a farmer) and his 60-year-old grandmother (a housewife).

The child’s death is said to have occurred on Tuesday around 12:00h.

Reports are that the now dead boy suffers from epilepsy and on the day in question, he was playing with his cousin when he “suddenly collapsed” on the ground and remained motionless.

The child’s grandmother, who was nerby at that time, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.

Around 16:30h, the little boy was seen by a Doctor who pronounced him dead.

According to the police, the infant’s body is presently at the Mabaruma Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the child’s death are in progress.