INFLUENTIAL WOMEN LEADERS AWARD ARE ACCEPTING NOMINEES FOR 2020

The Nico Consulting, Inc. and Cerulean Incorporated will be hosting the annual 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25IWLA) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The 25IWLA is accepting nominations for 2020 honorees. 25 awardees will be honored for their passion and commitment to uplifting the business sector, their communities and society.

“Last year, we awarded 25 amazing women and saw over 350 guests in attendance cheering the honorees on. This reminds us that it’s not just about one person. We are recognizing and celebrating the achievements of amazing women leaders throughout Guyana,” said Michelle A. Nicholas, Founder and CEO, The Nico Consulting and Co-creator of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award.

25IWLA aims to recognize women leaders who have achieved successes in a wide range of fields, to redress the underrepresentation of women and transform how women leaders are viewed in Guyana by highlighting their value, achievements and contributions.

“Last year we honoured our 104-year-old, Mrs. Maude Helena McAllister who have since passed on and we are so fortunate to have been a part of her journey. We see this event as a community event and a celebration for all,” said Lyndell Danzie-Black, Managing Director, Cerulean Incorporated and Co-creator of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award.

25 Influential Women Leaders is the only award of its kind in Guyana to focus on women from a variety of sectors, rather than in a single industry, making the award a unique and important milestone in the recognition of women as leaders.

“There’s been a lot of important work done over the past several decades to write Guyanese women into history, and we believe it’s important work. Creating a space for women in the stories we tell about the past can help make space for women in the stories we tell about our future. It sets the stage for our young girls. This is why Strategic Recruitment Solutions is proud to be partner with 25 INFLUENTIAL WOMEN Awards,” said Kerensa Gravesande-Bart, CEO, Strategic Recruitment.

Strategic Recruitment will serve again as the Presenting Sponsor of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award.

For more information about nomination eligibility and event sponsorship, visit the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award Facebook page @25Influentialwomenleadersaward, call +(592) 226.4650 or (800) 230.4695, or email 25influentialwomen@gmail.com.