Alliance for Change leader Khemraj Ramjattan expresses deep concern over the surge of undocumented Venezuelans in rural areas receiving birth certificates. Tiana Cole delves deeper into this issue in her report.
INFLUX OF VENEZUELANS IN REGION 1, 3, 7, 8 & 9 GRAVE CONCERN FOR AFC
