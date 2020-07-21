Initial Response by Joseph Harmon, Campaign Manager of the APNU+AFC

It is disappointing that in its ruling today, in the case of Misenga Jones v GECOM et al the Court has side stepped the issue of fraudulent ballots in the tabulated votes at the Recount.

We will continue to insist that Fraudulent Recount Votes cannot determine the will of the Guyanese People. Only valid votes can produce such a result.

Our lawyers will engage at the next level of the Court System to ensure that Our Constitution is respected and adhered to by all.

We remain steadfast in making our case for valid votes only.