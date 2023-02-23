The success story of Kristoff Sheppard, that national volleyball player who was seriously injured in an accident last year, is a testament to the work being done for athletes at the National Sports Clinic in Liliendaal. In 2023 the clinic plans on doing even more for athletes in Guyana. Here is more from Renata Burnette.
INJURED VOLLEYBALLER ATTRIBUTES SPEEDY RECOVERY TO NATIONAL SPORTS CLINIC
RELATED ARTICLES
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on