Tiana Cole provides an update on a concerning incident at the Brickdam Police Station. A prisoner, Stephan Howard, took matters into his own hands to prevent mosquito bites by lighting a piece of paper in his cell. However, this action accidentally set a mattress on fire, posing a serious threat to the station. Howard has admitted to his actions, shedding light on the incident and its implications.
INMATE SETS FIRE IN CELL AT BRICKDAM POLICE STATION
