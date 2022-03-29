Inmate succumbed to injury following fight over ‘bed space’



Remanded Murder accused Mahase Rajpaul is now dead following an altercation at the Lusignan Prison over ‘bed space’.

The fight between the two prisoners started at approximately 14:50 hrs on March 28,2022. Investigations revealed that Rajpaul, had an argument with a fellow remanded inmate, murder accused Rajkumar Singh. Singh had accused the now dead man of walking on his ‘Bed Space’.

A fight ensued between the duo in Holding Bay One at the Georgetown Prison ‘B’ location and Rajpaul was stabbed in his chest.

The Prison Service stated that there was “a swift response by the officers on duty”, resulting in the inmate being extracted and first aid response provided. He was taken to the prison infirmary where he was examined by the prison doctor. It was determined that referral to the GPHC was necessary and the Melanie Fire Station ambulance responded to the emergency; and assisted in stabilizing Rajpaul for transport. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the process.

A search was conducted in bay one, in an effort to retrieve the improvised weapon, same was found and handed over to the police. The Guyana Prison Service reported that the suspect, Rajkumar Singh, who is also accused of murder has been taken into isolation.

Director of Prison Nicklon Elliot said while the incident is unfortunate, the Prison Service continues to acknowledge the importance of anger management classes in the reduction of prisoner to prisoner violence.

He noted that the welfare officer and senior management at the Georgetown Prison B ( Holding Bay) will continue to have weekly sessions with the inmates; urging them to address their issues in accordance with prison rules and highlighting the consequences of violence in prison.

Mr. Elliot said the prison directorate will Continue to increase random searches to retrieve any improvised weapons which may be concealed.

Further, the Prison Director is of the view that the completion of the construction of the Lusignan Prison will address overcrowding concerns and provide a safer environment for inmates.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.

