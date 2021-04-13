Inmates injured during brawl at Lusignan Prison

Two inmates had to seek medical attention at the Georgetown PublicHospital following a brawl at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara(ECD).The incident occurred at around 19:55hrs on Sunday in Bays 1 and 2.The inmates were identified as Gerald Jones age 26 of Middle Walk Buxtonand Kaley Roberts age 26 of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar.

Police said that Jones allegedly left his Holding Bay and went to that of Roberts’ during which they had a heated argument and a fight ensued. Jones, who was armed with an improvised cutlass, fired several chops at Roberts wounding him to his right hand.

Roberts, who was armed with an improvised ice pick, retaliated by stabbing Jones several times to his chest. Both inmates were escorted out of the prison and taken to the infirmary for medical attention. Roberts was subsequently transferred to the GeorgetownPublic Hospital Corporation where he remains a patient. The Police Force and the Prison Service have since launched an investigation.