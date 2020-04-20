Inmates jumped fence to escape- Prison Services Director

-prisoners made good their escape during heavy rainfall

The quartet that escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), remains on the run and reportedly made the daring escape(s) around 03:46 h this morning during very heavy rainfall.

This is according to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, who moments ago disclosed that the disappearance of the four prisoners officially came to light during a roll-call at the penitentiary around 06:15h today when the inmates did not answer to their names.

Samuels stated that the relevant Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was examined and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were immediately alerted.

“The prisoners made good their escape by jumping the eastern fence. The ranks on duty at the material time have been interviewed and are cooperating fully. So far, no rank has been found culpable.”

He reiterated that every effort is being made to effect the recapture of the four (4) escapees.