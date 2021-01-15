Inmates strip, beat remanded rape accused at Lusignan Prison

Acting Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliott, has confirmed that five (5) prisoners from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), have been transferred to another prison after they recorded themselves as they stripped and beaten an inmate who was remanded to prison on a rape charge.

The incident occurred at the Holding Bay of the Lusignan Prison.

Elliott confirmed that the matter was investigated by the Officer-in-Charge of the prisons and the five prisoners will be charged departmentally for their conduct.