INSURANCE COMPANIES MUST REFUSE POLICIES TO PERSONS WITHOUT FIRE PREVENTION TOOLS – FIRE CHIEF

Chief of Fire (ag) Gregory Wickham believes that insurance companies should consider making it necessary for prospective policyholders to possess basic tools for fire prevention before issuing fire policies. This recommendation comes in the wake of an alarming increase in the number of fires nationwide—Renata Burnette more details in the following report.
