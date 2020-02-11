INTERNATIONAL: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ‘HOLDS A VERY GRAVE THREAT’ FOR WORLD- WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL SAYS

The Director-General of the World Health Organisaton (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the UN health agency headquarters in Geneva that cases outside China “could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire.”

Ghebreyesus has reportedly warned that while almost all of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in China, the outbreak constitutes a “very grave threat” for the rest of the world.

As of Monday night, China’s National Health Commission reported that a total of 42,638 cases had been confirmed in the country, with 1,016 deaths.