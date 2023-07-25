INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS VOLUNTARY EXTERNAL EVALUATION SESSION OPENS IN GUYANA

Collaborating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Government of Guyana significantly enhanced its health preparedness and response by hosting the first International Health Regulations (IHR) Voluntary External Evaluation exercise. This evaluation aims to identify and address gaps in Guyana’s ability to effectively handle national and international health challenges. By conducting this evaluation, the government demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its health system and ensuring its capacity to respond to public health emergencies. The partnership with PAHO, a regional health organization, further emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in promoting health security and preparedness.

