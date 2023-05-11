INTERNATIONAL LAWYERS INTERVIEW POTENTIAL WITNESSES IN GUYANA’S US $100M PARKING METER LAWSUIT – AG

Tiana Cole provides an update on the US$100 million lawsuit Smart City Solution (SCS) filed against Guyana over the terminated parking meter project. International lawyers representing Guyana have arrived and are interviewing potential witnesses. The interviews aim to gather crucial information regarding the case.
