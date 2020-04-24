Internet connections to be reconnected overnight- GTT

–indicates stores may need to be re-opened to handle direct payment of bills

Hundreds of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) customers across the country were on Thursday shocked and irate to learn that their internet services were disconnected by the company although they claimed to have paid their bills before or on the due date for this month.

In light of the series of complaints and outcry, the telecommunications giant commenced the process of having those customers reconnected to the internet and as such has apologized for the inconvenience it may have caused.

In a press release late last night, the GTT stated that no reconnection fees or penalties were applied in those cases of disconnections.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Justin Nedd, after commencing the process of vetting claims of payment against proof provided, some 1,200 customers would have had their internet services restored yesterday.

“We are actively examining our payment system to see where something went wrong. But in the interim, we could not in good conscience leave our customers without internet service for any extended period of time – especially now, knowing that so many of us are at home needing to maintain connections with others,” Nedd acknowledged.

GTT would have closed its stores weeks ago and would have re-directed customers to several other points of payment to support physical distancing and e-commerce as the country tries to manage the spread of COVID-19.

However, Nedd has now hinted that GTT may need to re-open its stores in the interest of handling transactions directly.