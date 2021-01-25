Intoxicated driver swerves from cow, slams into parked vehicles

A 22-year-old resident of Hyde Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is now hospitalized after he was involved in a three-vehicular accident while under the influence of alcohol in the wee hours of Saturday.

The serious accident occurred around 01:35h along the Parika Public Road, EBE.

The 22-year-old driver of the motor car told the cops that he was proceeding aong the above-mentioned road when he saw a cow and swerved to avoid hitting the animal. However, this resulted in his vehicle slamming into a motor lorry that was parked on the said road.

He stated that he then lost control of his vehicle and collided with a motor pick up (GMM 2176) which had been parked on the Western side of the roadway in question and this in turn resulted in several damages to the said vehicles.

According to a police statement, the 22-year-old driver received injuries about his body, was picked up by public spirits citizens, and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD).

“He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted at the said hospital.

A breathalyzer test was conducted and the driver of the motor car who was found over the prescribe limit. Investigations are ongoing.”