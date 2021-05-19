Intoxicated man allegedly consumes poisonous substance in presence of relatives 

A 23-year-old man is now hospitalised and battling for his life after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, while intoxicated, in the presence of his relatives on Tuesday (yesterday).

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 18:00h in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

According to a police statement, the 23-year-old in question is said to constantly threaten to take his own life whenever he is under the influence of alcohol.

“On the date and time mentioned, while in such a state of inebriation, the victim allegedly drank a bottle of poisonous substance in the presence of relatives before collapsing. He was rushed to a medical facility in a conscious condition and later transferred for further treatment. Investigations continue.”