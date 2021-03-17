Intoxicated teen driver arrested after car careens off roadway

A teenager was arrested after the vehicle he was driving while under the influence of alcohol, careened off a public roadway, on Tuesday (yesterday).

The 17-year-old boy hails from the #2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, and was driving the motor car (# PRR 7584) while he was above the prescribed alcohol limit when operating a vehicle.

According to a brief police statement, the youth careened off the #1 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice around 22:00h on the day in question.

“His BAT revealed 0.42 & 0.39 micrograms, above the prescribed limit. No injuries to himself or others reported. He will appear at Albion Magistrates Court on March 23, 2021 to answer to the charge.”