Intruder shot to death by businessman who discovered him in house

A male intruder was shot dead by a businessman in the wee hours of this morning after the man who had been in bed with his wife, asleep, was awoken by a “strange noise” coming from his bedroom door.

The incident took place around 02:30h today (Monday) and involved a 42-year-old businessman of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and the now dead suspect who is said to hail from Alliance Road squatting area, Timehri (E.B.D).

HGP Nightly News understands that when businessman heard the noice, he quickly armed himself with his licenced shotgun and loaded three(3) cartridge into the weapon.

According to the police, he then opened his bedroom door and saw “a shadow running outside”, and he give chase.

The man told the cops that he noticed a male going walking his kitchen door and when the suspect noticed the businessman, he (suspect) kept “gesturing” as if he was reaching for a weapon.

A police statement said that the businessman eventually confronted the individual who tried to disarm him of his firearm and this resulted in a scuffle during which a shot was fired.

“The suspect then ran into the dining area and kept gesturing, which resulted in the victim firing off another shot. The suspect then ran behind a wall and hid in the private room where the victim made checks, after the victim heard a strange sound behind the wall. He eventually fired off a next shot which passed through the wooden wall hitting the suspect,” the police release explained.

The suspect then fell flat on the floor in a horizontal position, “trembling” and moments after this he became motionless.

The intruder’s body was taken Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Investigations are ongoing.