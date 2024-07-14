Sunday, July 14, 2024
INVESTIGATION INTO FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY… “I AM CONCERN ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS” – MINISTER BENN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
103

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn confirmed on Friday that the allegations of financial impropriety levelled against Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting) Calvin Brutus would be thoroughly investigated. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the nature of the allegations, the expected process of the investigation, and any immediate repercussions for Brutus while the investigation is underway.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
