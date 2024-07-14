INVESTIGATION INTO FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY… “I AM CONCERN ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS” – MINISTER BENN

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn confirmed on Friday that the allegations of financial impropriety levelled against Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting) Calvin Brutus would be thoroughly investigated. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the nature of the allegations, the expected process of the investigation, and any immediate repercussions for Brutus while the investigation is underway.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on