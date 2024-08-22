INVESTIGATION INTO FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY IN THE GPF, SLOWE, CONWAY QUESTION SUCO’s SILENCE

Two senior former members of the Guyana Police Force and the Police Service Commission have expressed concerns that the ongoing investigation into financial impropriety within the Guyana Police Force may be facing significant obstacles, potentially leading to a wall of silence. Travis Chase has the details.
