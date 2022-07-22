Investigation launched after body of man found in America Street

The body of an unknown male of East Indian descent was discovered at Lot 16 America Street, Georgetown on Friday at 01:20 hrs.

The man, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium built, brown in complexion, with short hair, was clad in a black t-shirt and blue short pants. He is believed to be between 35 and 40 years of age.

The scene was visited by a party of police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station. The scene was processed and photographed by the Crime Scene Department at CID HQ.

Several persons were questioned, but no useful information was received.

CCTV cameras were observed in the area, which is yet to be viewed.

The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen. The man was pronounced dead by a doctor at the GPHC.



Investigations are ongoing.