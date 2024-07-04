Thursday, July 4, 2024
HomeNewsINVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO THE RESPONSE FROM FIRE OFFICERS TO THE BUSH LOT...
News

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO THE RESPONSE FROM FIRE OFFICERS TO THE BUSH LOT FIRE, DEFAULTERS TO BE SANCTIONED – FIRE CHIEF

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

Following the tragic fire incident at Bush Lot, the Guyana Fire Service has initiated an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct by some of its members. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the nature of these allegations and the steps being taken by the fire service to address the situation.

Previous article
CDEMA ACTIVATES REGIONAL RESPONSE SYSTEM TO ASSIST COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL
Next article
NORTON TO ENGAGE DESIR AND FORDE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PNC/R
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA’S SEA DEFENSE TO BE STRENGTHENED

T I P DAY TO BE OBSERVED ON JULY 30