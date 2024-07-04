INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO THE RESPONSE FROM FIRE OFFICERS TO THE BUSH LOT FIRE, DEFAULTERS TO BE SANCTIONED – FIRE CHIEF

Following the tragic fire incident at Bush Lot, the Guyana Fire Service has initiated an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct by some of its members. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the nature of these allegations and the steps being taken by the fire service to address the situation.
