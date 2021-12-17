Investigations launched into Arson attack at Plaisance

Police are reporting an alleged arson at Lot 2 Prince Williams Street Plaisance East Coast Demerara on December 16 between the hours of 2:30hrs and 3:00hrs on a motorcar.

Enquires have reveled that Edward Taylor secured his motorcar on Prince William Street facing about 40 feet from his home and went into his home.

On Thursday 16 December about 02:30hrs while in bed he heard a loud explosion coming from the front of the yard. He got up and went to his window where he saw his motorcar engulfed in flames.

The fire service was alerted and about 03:00hrs firemen from the Campbelville Fire Service arrived on the scene but the motorcar was completely gutted.

Futher enquiries in progress.