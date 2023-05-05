“Is just a lil hustle” – Gold miner busted with ganja at Lethem

Police in Region Nine on Thursday arrested Akeem Charles, a 26-year-old gold miner, with 516.3 grams of marijuana in his house at Tabatinga, Lethem.

The marijuana, which Charles was busted with [Photo: Guyana Police Force/May 4, 2023]

A search was conducted of the premises in the presence of Charles, and the ranks found three white plastic bags.

Two of the bags contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, while the other bag contained 59 transparent ziplock bags with leaves, seeds and stems, all suspected to be marijuana.

Charles was told of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied: “Is just a lil hustle, Officer.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station, where the suspect cannabis was weighed in his presence, which amounted to 516.3 grams.

Akeem Charles remains in custody and is slated to be charged next week.

Like this: Like Loading...