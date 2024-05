Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has once again addressed the ongoing stalemate between the Guyana Teachers Union and the Ministry of Education. In his remarks, he questioned whether the real issue is a lack of finances, especially given Guyana’s status as an oil-rich economy. This raises questions about budget priorities and government spending in sectors crucial to national development, such as education. See Travis Chase’s report for more insights into Vice President Jagdeo’s comments.

